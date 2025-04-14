JD Vance nearly fumbles Ohio State's national championship trophy during White House visit

Vice President JD Vance, an Ohio State University alumni, was eager to meet with the Buckeyes football team at the White House on Monday to celebrate the team's national championship.

But he needed those Buckeyes to help him out just a bit after nearly fumbling their large, gold trophy out on the White House lawn.

After President Donald Trump, Vance, and head coach Ryan Day said a few words about the accomplishments of the Buckeyes this past college football season, pictures were taken, and the vice president took the opportunity to hoist the College Football Playoff national title trophy.

However, Vance didn't realize that the black base was nearly a stand for the gold vessel, and it almost fell out of his hands as he went to lift the entire thing.

Luckily, Vance recovered thanks in part to help from head coach Ryan Day and star running back TreVeyon Henderson, who were both quick to help him out.

Vance took the trophy off its stand and felt much more comfortable as the pictures continued on the White House lawn.

The vice president joked on X after seeing the clip of him going viral.

"I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it," he wrote.

Other than having the trophy, the Buckeyes also made Trump a custom Buckeyes football jersey with his name and the number 47 on the back in honor of his presidency.

Vance said he was "so proud" to be an Ohio State alumni on this day, while also pointing a finger at United States Senator Ted Cruz, who the vice president says needs to pay up on a bet.

"I want to say just a couple of words about this team because they really helped make a really incredible year even better for this very proud Ohio State alum," Vance began. "First of all, I made a bet with Ted Cruz over the Texas game, a bet he has still not paid up on. Ted Cruz, if you're watching on TV — I don't like losing any bet, but I really don't want to lose a bet to Ted Cruz. So, thank you all for helping me win that bet against Ted Cruz."

Vance also admitted mentioning to Trump that he wished to see the Buckeyes face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship, but it landed on Jan. 20 — the day of Trump's inauguration as the 47th president.

"The second thing, I asked the president on Jan. 20 I said, ‘Sir, would you mind if I skipped that final inaugural ball to go to the Ohio State national championship game.' The president said, ‘No, but we’ll have them at the White House.' So, here we are celebrating their national title," Vance said, laughing.

"You guys were resilient. You were tough. You represented the state of Ohio well. You represented the whole country well."

Trump commended the Buckeyes for battling through the 12-man playoff, especially after tough losses to the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines, the latter of which being Ohio State's most bitter rival.

Vance even pointed out that someone was wearing a Michigan hat during the ceremony at the White House, and jokingly said he's going to tell Secret Service that the person had a "dangerous weapon."

The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish, 34-23, in the national title game, which was capped by a beautiful deep pass from Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith late in the fourth quarter.

