Bill Belichick tries to cool Giants head-coaching rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick did his best to cool rumors of his alleged interest in the New York Giants’ head-coaching job as the North Carolina Tar Heels' season heads into the final stretch.

The rumor mill linked Belichick’s name to the coaching vacancy almost immediately as the team dismissed Brian Daboll earlier this week. He was asked about the job during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said his focus was on Wake Forest.

"I mean, I’ve been asked about it from time to time," he told reporters. "Look, I’ve been down this road before. I’m focused on Wake Forest. That’s it. And that’s my commitment to this team. And next week it’ll be to our next opponent and so forth. But I’m here to do the best I can for this team."

Belichick is considered to be one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time. He won six Super Bowl titles as head coach of the New England Patriots and two more as the defensive coordinator of the Giants under Bill Parcells.

BILL BELICHICK VOWS HE'S 'FULLY COMMITTED' TO NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL DESPITE SPLIT RUMORS

NFL writer Gary Myers, the author of "Once a Giant" and "Brady vs. Belichick: The Dynasty Debate," had previously suggested that Belichick would go to great lengths to get the Giants job.

"… He'd walk from Chapel Hill to East Rutherford for this job, I really believe that," Myers said, via OutKick.

"I think [Belichick] desperately wants the 15 victories to pass [Don] Shula [as the winningest coach of all time] and he desperately wants to win a Super Bowl without [Tom] Brady."

Still, the Giants should have plenty of suitors to choose from. The team has a highly touted quarterback in Jaxson Dart, a smashmouth running back in Cam Skattebo, a leading wide receiver in Malik Nabers and the NFL’s current sacks leader in Brian Burns.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The ingredients are there for a winning roster. The right coach would need to put it all together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.