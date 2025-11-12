Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Bill Belichick tries to cool Giants head-coaching rumors

Belichick was the Giants' defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Giants fire Brian Daboll, Are the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers in trouble? | FIRST THINGS FIRST Video

Giants fire Brian Daboll, Are the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers in trouble? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The New York Giants have fired HC Brian Daboll after 4 seasons. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Eric Mangini react to the news and discuss what this means for the Giants’ future. Plus, they analyze the Los Angeles Chargers beating ...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick did his best to cool rumors of his alleged interest in the New York Giants’ head-coaching job as the North Carolina Tar Heels' season heads into the final stretch.

The rumor mill linked Belichick’s name to the coaching vacancy almost immediately as the team dismissed Brian Daboll earlier this week. He was asked about the job during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick draw up a play

Then-defensive coordinator Bill Belichick of the New York Giants, circa 1985. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

He said his focus was on Wake Forest.

"I mean, I’ve been asked about it from time to time," he told reporters. "Look, I’ve been down this road before. I’m focused on Wake Forest. That’s it. And that’s my commitment to this team. And next week it’ll be to our next opponent and so forth. But I’m here to do the best I can for this team."

Belichick is considered to be one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time. He won six Super Bowl titles as head coach of the New England Patriots and two more as the defensive coordinator of the Giants under Bill Parcells.

BILL BELICHICK VOWS HE'S 'FULLY COMMITTED' TO NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL DESPITE SPLIT RUMORS

Bill Belichick smirks

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick smiles as he walks the sidelines before the Stanford game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

NFL writer Gary Myers, the author of "Once a Giant" and "Brady vs. Belichick: The Dynasty Debate," had previously suggested that Belichick would go to great lengths to get the Giants job.

"… He'd walk from Chapel Hill to East Rutherford for this job, I really believe that," Myers said, via OutKick.

"I think [Belichick] desperately wants the 15 victories to pass [Don] Shula [as the winningest coach of all time] and he desperately wants to win a Super Bowl without [Tom] Brady."

Still, the Giants should have plenty of suitors to choose from. The team has a highly touted quarterback in Jaxson Dart, a smashmouth running back in Cam Skattebo, a leading wide receiver in Malik Nabers and the NFL’s current sacks leader in Brian Burns.

Bill Belichick greets a recruit

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick greets a recruit on the sidelines before the Stanford game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The ingredients are there for a winning roster. The right coach would need to put it all together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue