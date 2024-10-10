Bill Belichick talks Jets' decision to fire Robert Saleh

The New York Jets’ decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh five games into the regular season stunned the NFL world earlier in the week, as the team prepared for a pivotal game against the Buffalo Bills.

Bill Belichick, who was the Jets’ head coach for one day before he decided to take the New England Patriots’ job and leave a lasting mark on the legacy of the NFL, weighed in on Saleh’s dismissal.

"It is a little bit puzzling. It is what it is, and everybody has to move forward. It's the owner's prerogative to make that decision, and clearly that's what he decided to do," Belichick said Wednesday on the "Coach Podcast" with Matt Patricia and Mike Lombardi.

"But there have been a lot of things that have been kind of confusing. It hasn't been a great situation for the Jets this year. You can kind of feel there's been kind of a chill."

New York Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said the decision to fire Saleh was his own.

"This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction," he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Saleh broke his silence on the decision and thanked the organization and those who supported him for his more than three years as the head coach.

"To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive," he said in a statement.

"To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege. Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up everyday and attacked every moment.

"To my fellow coaches and staff, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Every one of you were "all in" and made sacrifices for one another that will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.

"To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here."

He signed off, saying "All Gas No Brake!!!"