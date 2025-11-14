Bill Belichick releases statement insisting he won't be pursuing NFL coaching jobs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick released a statement Friday night shooting down any possibility of him pursuing the head coaching job for the New York Giants or any NFL team, for that matter.

"I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families," he wrote. "The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey.

"It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies."

Belichick is in his first season at UNC, and after a rough start to the season, there was speculation he may pursue the Giants job after the team fired former head coach Brian Daboll.

But Belichick insists he is remaining committed to UNC and its upcoming game against Wake Forest.

"Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not [wavered]. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud.

"We’re on to Wake Forest."

Belichick previously addressed the situation to reporters earlier this week after Daboll was fired on Tuesday.

"I mean, I’ve been asked about it from time to time," he told reporters. "Look, I’ve been down this road before. I’m focused on Wake Forest. That’s it. And that’s my commitment to this team. And next week it’ll be to our next opponent and so forth. But I’m here to do the best I can for this team."

Belichick is considered one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time. He won six Super Bowl titles as head coach of the New England Patriots and two more as the defensive coordinator of the Giants under Bill Parcells.

NFL writer Gary Myers, the author of "Once a Giant" and "Brady vs. Belichick: The Dynasty Debate," had previously suggested that Belichick would go to great lengths to get the Giants job.

"He'd walk from Chapel Hill to East Rutherford for this job, I really believe that," Myers said, via OutKick .

"I think [Belichick] desperately wants the 15 victories to pass [Don] Shula [as the winningest coach of all time] and he desperately wants to win a Super Bowl without [Tom] Brady."

However, Belichick insists that is not the case, for now.