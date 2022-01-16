Bill Belichick's simple explanation for Bills' win over Patriots

After the Buffalo Bills routed the New England Patriots in Saturday night’s wild-card game, Pats coach Bill Belichick had only one explanation for why the game played out the way it did.

"They were too much for us tonight," Belichick said.

A somber Belichick fielded several questions after the game about the Patriots’ lackluster performance but offered the same, simple reason every time.

"We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight," he said during his postgame presser. "[They] certainly deserved to win, well coached, team executed well, and we just couldn't – just couldn’t do much of anything.

"We just pick up the pieces and go back to work here and need to find a way to be more competitive."

Belichick was pressed further about the Bills’ offense and Josh Allen’s performance but opted to keep the focus on the Patriots’ shortcomings.

"I said we couldn’t keep up with them tonight, and we couldn’t … They were too much for us tonight," Belichick said.

The Bills staked their claim as the AFC East's most dominant team with Saturday’s 47-17 win over the Patriots. The margin of defeat was New England’s widest for a playoff game during Belichick’s tenure, which began in 2000.

Allen had a stellar night, setting a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, while Pats rookie quarterback Mac Jones struggled to find his game in the face of Buffalo’s monstrous defensive performance.

"There was a lot of disrespect coming toward our defense. And so we felt like the only way to shut people up is to go out there and play football and let you guys sit and watch and talk," defensive end Jerry Hughes said. "And that’s what we’re doing right now, playing football."

The Patriots will go back to the drawing board after finishing the regular season 10-7, while the Bills wait to see who their opponent will be in the divisional round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.