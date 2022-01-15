Bills rout Patriots behind Josh Allen's five touchdown passes

Josh Allen threw five touchdown passes as the Buffalo Bills routed the New England Patriots 47-17 in their AFC wild-card playoff matchup on a chilly Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

Allen and the Bills had their feet on the gas pedal early and did not let up the entire game. The star quarterback found Dawson Knox two times in the first quarter to take the lead and running back Devin Singletary followed up with two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter.

Buffalo was up 27-3 at halftime and the big push gave them a huge advantage.

Out of halftime, Allen would throw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders. He would connect with Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle in the fourth quarter to add to his total.

Allen finished 21-for-25 with 308 passing yards and the five touchdown passes. He’s the 10th quarterback to finish a game with five touchdown passes and the 13th quarterback to have at least five touchdown passes in a game.

Patrick Mahomes was the last quarterback with five touchdown passes, which came in a comeback victory over the Houston Texans in January 2020.

Singletary finished with 81 rushing yards on 16 carries. Knox led all receivers with five catches for 89 yards. Davis had two catches for 41 yards and Sanders had two catches for 36 yards.

New England could not get any offense going.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones had 232 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. One interception was to Micah Hyde and the other was to Levi Wallace.

Jones had both of his touchdown passes to Kendrick Bourne. The wide receiver had seven catches for 77 yards.

The Patriots and Bills came into the game tied in their season series and the Bills get the most important win.

Buffalo was the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will either play the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals next week.