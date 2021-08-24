Big Ten lays out policy for teams impacted by coronavirus on gamedays

Big Ten Conference teams will have to forfeit games if they have a coronavirus outbreak.

The conference made the announcement Monday. Officials said if one team had an outbreak, the game will be ruled a loss for the impacted school, and if both teams are impacted the game will be ruled a "no contest."

"In collaboration and communication with the Big Ten Conference Athletic Directors, Chancellors and Presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Sports Medicine Committee -- effective today -- the conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled," the conference said.

In competitions involving three or more teams, the Big Ten said a team unable to compete will be given a loss and the other teams a win.

The Big Ten’s fall sports schedule is set to begin this week with football right around the corner. Football, soccer, field hockey and tennis are among the sports getting ready to begin.

According to CBS Sports, the other Power 5 Conferences have similar rules. The Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC don’t have specific policies on whether a game would be ruled a loss or no contest. The ACC said if two teams are unable to compete due to coronavirus issues then both teams will receive a loss instead of the game being declared a no-contest.