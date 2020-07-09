Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

The Big Ten announced Thursday that it will participate in a conference-only schedule for the fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league, which made its determination after seeking proper medical advice, made the biggest decision yet by a power conference, and it said the plan would be applied only “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports.”

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

The sports that will be affected by this decision include football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the league said.

Summer athletic activities will remain voluntary in sports such as football. The Big Ten said its member schools will honor scholarships of athletes who choose not to compete in the upcoming academic year because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sporting events until at least January.

The Big Ten said it would release detailed schedules at a later date and continue to evaluate other sports.

