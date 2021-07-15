Big 12 horns down policy is virtually unintelligible

Just when you thought you’d seen it all in the Big 12’s war on players taunting Texas players with a ‘horns down,’ along comes Big 12 Coordinator of Officials, Greg Burks, to make things worse by using "probably" when trying to clarify the league’s sportsmanship rule.

When asked at Big 12 Media Days about the rules, Burks told media members that if an opposing player taunts Texas players with a Horns Down, it will "probably" be a penalty.

What?

Greg, are you high? What does "probably" mean, bro? Is it a penalty or not?

He’s not finished. A Horns Down by a player to his own fans "probably" won’t be a penalty. Seriously. This all came out of Greg’s mouth, and it’s on video. Greg added that it is always a possibility that it will be a foul.

And these people make really good money to be this dumb. Probably six figures. Maybe. Probably.

Remember when Texas "probably" gained 4-5 extra seconds to help the Longhorns beat Kansas in 2019? It appears the Big 12 is setting up a scenario where a Horns Down foul will be used in a subjective way to make sure the league doesn’t lose money. Let’s say somehow (it’s not going to happen, but let’s pretend) Texas is undefeated going into its final game of the season against Kansas State on November 26 and headed to the College Football Playoff.

Now let’s say K-State is leading late and Texas is in desperation mode. Then some K-State player throws up a Horns Down. Yep, that’s a penalty. The Big 12 has too much money to lose in this scenario. 15-yard taunting penalty!

Just wait.