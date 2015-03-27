Expand / Collapse search
September 12, 2015

Bennett scores 21 points to lead No. 21 UNLV to an 89-74 victory over Canisius

By | Associated Press
    UNLV forward Anthony Bennett (15) gestures after a 3-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Canisius, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison) (The Associated Press)

    Canisius guard Harold Washington (3) drives past UNLV forward Anthony Bennett (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison) (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS – Anthony Bennett had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 21 UNLV to an 89-74 victory over Canisius on Saturday.

Bennett, one of five Rebels to score in double figures, was 8 of 12 from the field, including three 3-pointers.

Khem Birch, playing in just his third game since becoming eligible for the Rebels (11-1) added 20 points, while Katin Reinhardt had 14 and Bryce Dejean-Jones and Justin Hawkins added 12 apiece.

Canisius (8-3), which had four players score in double figures, was led by Billy Baron's 30 points. Harold Washington added 17, while Jordan Heath and Isaac Sosa each had 11 points.