Bennett scores 21 points to lead No. 21 UNLV to an 89-74 victory over Canisius

Anthony Bennett had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 21 UNLV to an 89-74 victory over Canisius on Saturday.

Bennett, one of five Rebels to score in double figures, was 8 of 12 from the field, including three 3-pointers.

Khem Birch, playing in just his third game since becoming eligible for the Rebels (11-1) added 20 points, while Katin Reinhardt had 14 and Bryce Dejean-Jones and Justin Hawkins added 12 apiece.

Canisius (8-3), which had four players score in double figures, was led by Billy Baron's 30 points. Harold Washington added 17, while Jordan Heath and Isaac Sosa each had 11 points.