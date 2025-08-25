Bengals' Trey Hendrickson agrees to revised contract with $14M raise for 2025 NFL season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals have found common ground on a new deal for the 2025 NFL season.

Hendrickson reportedly reached an agreement on a $14 million raise to play the 2025 season on a $30 million salary, according to multiple reports. The Bengals confirmed they reached a revised contract on X.

So, while it’s not a long-term extension, Hendrickson is at least satisfied heading into the new year. He is still scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025 campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hendrickson has been adamant that he wouldn’t play this season on his $16 million salary, and had been hoping to reach a long-term pact with Cincinnati throughout the offseason.

When that never came to fruition, Hendrickson was holding out at the start of training camp, making it clear that he wanted to be paid before he participated in any team drills. The Bengals also reportedly looked into trading the NFL’s sack leader in 2024.

BENGALS END TENSE STANDOFF WITH FIRST-ROUND PICK SHEMAR STEWART WITH SIGNING OF HIS ROOKIE DEAL

Hendrickson ultimately arrived at Bengals camp, but he was a hold-in player who didn’t do anything but participate in team meetings.

This new agreement for the two sides means Hendrickson is set for unrestricted free agency if they’re unable to reach a long-term deal before the new league year in March 2026.

The deal being done means Hendrickson can take these next days to truly prepare with his teammates at practice. He sat out all three of the team’s preseason games despite other starters like quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase playing some snaps.

Hendrickson, who is entering his ninth season in the NFL, has secured 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons after a 2024 campaign that included a first-team All-Pro honor. He also made his fourth straight Pro Bowl.

Hendrickson’s revised deal was the final financial box to check for the Bengals, who also paid wide receiver Tee Higgins earlier this offseason. They also had a tense situation with first-round pick Shemar Stewart, as the 17th overall selection didn't like the guaranteed money language in his rookie deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, they can go into the 2025 season with all the key pieces needed to get back on track. They went 9-8 last season, salvaging what could’ve been a disastrous year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.