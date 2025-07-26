Bengals end tense standoff with first-round pick Shemar Stewart with signing of his rookie deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The war is over between Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a months-long standoff and war of words, the first-round pick finally signed his rookie deal Saturday, the team announced.

Cincy selected Stewart, the defensive end out of Texas A&M, with the 17th overall pick of the draft in April, and things did get off on the right foot.

The Bengals were reportedly trying to restructure the way their first-round rookie contracts are done, which would allow the team to void future guarantees.

"I’m 100% right," he said of his stance about his rookie deal in June. "I’m not asking for nothing y’all (the Bengals) have never done before. But in y’all case, y’all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games."

Stewart had been attending meetings during minicamp but was not getting on the field. He did not report to training camp earlier this week, which upset Bengals executive Duke Tobin.

"I think Shemar needs to be here," Tobin told reporters. "I’m not going to blame Shemar. He is listening to the advice he is paying for. I don’t understand or believe or agree with the advice, but I’m not the one paying for it. If I felt we were treating him unfairly as it relates to all the other draft picks in this year’s draft, then maybe it would be a different story. But we are not. I don’t really understand where things are there."

After the back and forth, Stewart's deal is worth $18.97 million, fully guaranteed, with a $10 million signing bonus. He became the last 2025 first-round pick to sign a deal.

The Bengals missed the playoffs last year, largely due to a shoddy defense. Now, the Bengals could turn their attention to Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last year.

However, the longtime NFL vet is also a holdout, claiming he has not heard from Bengals brass about a new deal since the draft.

