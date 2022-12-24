Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals' team plane makes emergency landing at JFK following win over Patriots: Reports

An engine on the plane failed, forcing the landing

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A celebratory flight home turned scary for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, the Bengals' team plane had to make an emergency landing at JFK International Airport after an engine failed, according to multiple reports.

The team was switching planes at around 9 p.m. at the New York airport.

One person on board told WLWT, an NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, that it was "a little rough but it was okay" and they "landed safely" in Queens.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals attempts a pass during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals attempts a pass during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Bengals, according to @SportsAviation on Twitter, were aboard Delta Flight 8861 which took off from T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island at 7:35 p.m. ET and landed at JFK 71 minutes later.

Reports also said they were expected to leave JFK at around 9:30 p.m. ET and return to Cincinnati by midnight.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) celebrates his touchdown with center Ted Karras (64) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) celebrates his touchdown with center Ted Karras (64) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LATE TURNOVER LIFTS BENGALS TO SEVENTH STRAIGHT WIN, PATRIOTS SQUANDER CHANCE TO BOLSTER PLAYOFF HOPES

The Bengals won their seventh straight game on Saturday, 22-18. They did lead 22-0 at one point, but held on for their 11th victory of the season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, and still have a chance at the conference’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.