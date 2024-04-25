Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals star requests trade on eve of NFL Draft night: report

Trey Hendrickson is seeking a trade if a long-term deal can't be reached

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Trey Hendrickson has given the Cincinnati Bengals an ultimatum: a new contract or a new team. 

The All-Pro defensive end has reportedly requested a trade if the Bengals aren’t willing to invest in a long-term deal, something his agent told ESPN on Wednesday they are willing to seek elsewhere. 

Trey Hendrickson jogs onto the field

Trey Hendrickson, #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals, looks on prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

"Our No. 1 goal is to get a long-term commitment from them," Harold Lewis told the outlet. 

"If we can't, then we're asking for a trade. And hopefully, if he gets traded, that's what we do – get a long-term commitment with somewhere else." 

Hendrickson, 29, signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals in 2021. In July 2023, he signed a one-year contract extension worth $21 million that will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season. 

Trey Hendrickson sacks a quarterback

Gardner Minshew II, #10 of the Indianapolis Colts, is sacked by Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

JOE BURROW BELIEVES BENGALS MATCH UP PERFECTLY AGAINST CHIEFS: 'WE’RE BUILT TO BEAT THEM'

But valued as one of the league's best defensive ends, Hendrickson is looking for a deal that reflects that.

The former New Orleans Saints defensive end received Pro Bowl nods in each of his three seasons with the Bengals. He was second in the league with 17.5 sacks last season, which also set the franchise single-season record. 

Trey Hendrickson prepares for a snap

Trey Hendrickson, #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals, takes a defensive stance during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, the Bengals have "zero interest" in trading Hendrickson.

The news also follows reports that star wide receiver Tee Higgins has also requested a trade. 

