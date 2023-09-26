Bengals orchestrate dancing celebration after Logan Wilson interception

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson had two interceptions during the team’s 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Wilson’s second interception came with about 4:57 remaining in the third quarter, and it might have been the most fun. Bengals players went down to the end zone, and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie led an orchestrated celebration with the rest of his defensive teammates.

"I'm blessed being in the right place at the right time and taking advantage of those opportunities when they come to you, because they're rare in this league," Wilson said after the game, via the team’s website.

"I'm big on, as many times that we can get the ball back to our offense, the better off we're going to be."

Bengals players slapped Wilson’s hands, and the team went back on offense. He finished the game with four tackles and two passes defended as well.

Joe Burrow helped the team get back on the board with a 48-yard Evan McPherson field goal.

McPherson added one more to go up 19-9. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell to make it a three-point game but did not get the ball back.

"Credit to (defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo) creating an identity up front for us to kind of stop the bleeding the last two weeks," Trey Hendrickson said. "Got to kind of look in the mirror, an ego check for us. More than just get back to the fundamentals of football. Run fits. Guys' eyes on the back end and us up front, too.

"One of these things we need to play as a collective defense with energy and kind of figure out our identity of the 2023 Bengals defense."