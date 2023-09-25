Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Swift helps Kelce, Eagles stay undefeated with victory over Bucs

Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown helped a bit too

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
A Swift helped a Kelce pick up a victory on Monday night – this time it was for a team wearing white and green and had nothing to do with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Maybe it was just good karma as the Philadelphia Eagles topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 25-11, to remain undefeated.

D'Andre Swift vs Bucs

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0) runs the ball during the NFL Football match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles on September 25th 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, FL. (Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

D’Andre Swift went over 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive game. Swift shook off would-be tacklers and ran for 130 yards. Jalen Hurts helped the passing attack with 277 passing yards on 23-of-37 with a touchdown pass, though he threw two interceptions.

After a heated discussion with A.J. Brown last week, Hurts came out throwing to his top receiver. Brown had nine catches on 14 targets. He put up 131 yards. Olamide Zaccheaus had two catches for 58 yards. One of his catches was a touchdown.

Jason Kelce and the line were seeing red all night but kept the Buccaneers' defense mostly at bay. Hurts was sacked one time. Tampa Bay had four tackles for a loss during the game as well.

Jason Kelce blocks for D'Andre Swift

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles blocks Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as D'Andre Swift #0 carries the ball during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield had a late-game touchdown pass to Mike Evans but the defense was just a bit too much for Tampa Bay to handle. Mayfield was sacked twice and threw an interception. He was 15-of-25 with 146 passing yards.

Rachaad White had 38 yards on the ground but fumbled once. Evans led the team with five catches for 60 yards.

Baker Mayfield vs Eagles

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season and look to be just as good – if not better – than 2022’s iteration. Philadelphia started last season winning its first eight games before losing to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles eventually went to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Chiefs.

The Buccaneers were a surprise just to start 2-0. They dropped to 2-1 but the NFC South is tighter through three weeks. The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are also 2-1.

