Bengals make Joe Burrow highest-paid player in NFL history with massive five-year extension: reports

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly made their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow, the highest-paid player in NFL history with a massive five-year extension prior to the 2023 NFL season.

The record deal is worth a whopping $275 million over the five years, with $219.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. That comes out to a $55 million average per season once the extension begins.

Burrow has been dealing with a calf strain suffered in training camp, but the Bengals couldn't be any more confident in their first overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft moving forward.

