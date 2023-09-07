Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals make Joe Burrow highest-paid player in NFL history with massive five-year extension: reports

Burrow's deal comes with $219.5 million guaranteed

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly made their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow, the highest-paid player in NFL history with a massive five-year extension prior to the 2023 NFL season. 

The record deal is worth a whopping $275 million over the five years, with $219.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. That comes out to a $55 million average per season once the extension begins. 

Burrow has been dealing with a calf strain suffered in training camp, but the Bengals couldn't be any more confident in their first overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft moving forward. 

This is a developing story. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.