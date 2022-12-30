Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals’ Joe Burrow ‘not a boat guy’ despite gifting offensive line cruise trips

Burrow said he thought the Bengals' offensive line would appreciate the gift

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gifted his offensive line cruise trips for their Christmas gifts this year, but the second-year quarterback has no interest in joining.

During a press conference on Thursday to discuss the Bengals' Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Burrow revealed his disdain for boats. 

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, attempts a pass during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, attempts a pass during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"I don’t like boats, not a boat guy," he said with a laugh. 

"You’re stuck out there. What if something happens?"

When asked by one reporter why he would send his offensive line out there with those concerns, Burrow replied, "I figured they would like it." 

The cruise trips will have to wait as the Bengals focus on Monday night’s game against the Bills. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati.

"We’ve beaten everybody," Burrow said. "We know we can play against everybody. We’ve done it in the biggest moments. So, like I said, we’re treating every game the same. We’ve played everyone in the last two years."

"We haven’t played the Bills yet, so that will be a fun challenge, but they’re good on defense, got a lot of veteran guys and know how to play within their scheme. They play hard, they play fast, they play schematically sound, so it’ll be a fun challenge."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Cincinnati, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Cincinnati, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

A win for the Bengals, who are on a seven-game win streak, will give the Kansas City Chiefs the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the Bengals would take the No. 2 seed. 

If the Bills win, they will lock up the top spot.


 

