Bengals’ Joe Burrow ‘not a boat guy’ despite gifting offensive line cruise trips

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gifted his offensive line cruise trips for their Christmas gifts this year, but the second-year quarterback has no interest in joining.

During a press conference on Thursday to discuss the Bengals' Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Burrow revealed his disdain for boats.

"I don’t like boats, not a boat guy," he said with a laugh.

"You’re stuck out there. What if something happens?"

When asked by one reporter why he would send his offensive line out there with those concerns, Burrow replied, "I figured they would like it."

The cruise trips will have to wait as the Bengals focus on Monday night’s game against the Bills.

"We’ve beaten everybody," Burrow said. "We know we can play against everybody. We’ve done it in the biggest moments. So, like I said, we’re treating every game the same. We’ve played everyone in the last two years."

"We haven’t played the Bills yet, so that will be a fun challenge, but they’re good on defense, got a lot of veteran guys and know how to play within their scheme. They play hard, they play fast, they play schematically sound, so it’ll be a fun challenge."

A win for the Bengals, who are on a seven-game win streak, will give the Kansas City Chiefs the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the Bengals would take the No. 2 seed.

If the Bills win, they will lock up the top spot.



