Bengals QB Joe Burrow rewards his offensive line with epic Christmas gifts

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow pulled out all the stops this year when it came to showing his appreciation for his offensive linemen.

The five guys up front have done a better job of keeping the star quarterback clean this season after he was beat up last year. In 2021, Burrow's 51 sacks in the regular season led the NFL. Through 15 games this season, he has been sacked 39 times.

As a reward, the Pro Bowl quarterback purchased a cruise for each member of the line, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The linemen will also have the option of bringing a plus-one along for the trip on Burrow's dime.

PATRIOTS' MAC JONES WILL FACE FINE FOR LOW BLOCK ON BENGALS' ELI APPLE: REPORT

The Bengals starting offensive line features veterans Jonah Williams, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa, along with third-year guard Hakeem Adeniji and rookie Cordell Volson.

Last year, Burrow gifted thirteen custom "iced out" G-Shock watches to his offensive line for Christmas.

According to ESPN, Burrow enlisted the help of jeweler Leo Frost to make the diamond-crusted watches. Frost used the G-Shock GM6900SCM-1 as the base and placed 14-carat diamonds in a white gold setting on the stainless steel bezel. Every watch had the recipient's name engraved on the back.

Burrow is having another outstanding season and has led the Bengals to another playoff berth. In his 15 games, he has thrown 34 touchdowns and has racked up 4,260 passing yards.

Other quarterbacks in the league have given their linemen gifts like scooters and golf clubs.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts dropped some serious cash on his offensive linemen when he gave them Louis Vuitton travel bags.

Burrow and the Bengals will enter the postseason with hopes of defending their AFC title and making a return to the Super Bowl.

The organization invested in the offensive line during the offseason after Burrow took a beating last year and in a Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bengals close out the season with games against the Bills and the Ravens.