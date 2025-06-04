Benches clear as Red Sox, Angels get into heated pregame confrontation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Red Sox salvaged the final game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon. But, tempers flared well before the first pitch was thrown.

During a practice session at Fenway Park, Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores had an exchange with Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson. The context of the apparent confrontation or what it stemmed from remains unclear.

But, it was clear that Anderson was not fond of what Flores expressed.

Flores did appear to start walking away before players and coaches from both teams began engaging in more exchanges.

Videos surfaced on social media showing just under one minute of the incident.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora remained in the outfield during the heated moment. Cora was seen drinking what appeared to be coffee and also spoke to Angels' personnel at the time.

Anderson was on the Fenway Park mound on Monday for the opening game of the series. He allowed five runs, but Los Angeles was still able to secure a 7-6 victory.

The Angels followed up Monday's win with another close victory on Tuesday. Boston bounced back on Wednesday and celebrated a 9-11 win.

The Red Sox have struggled this season. While Wednesday's victory marked the Red Sox's 30th victory of the year, the team is still trying to find a level of consistent success. Boston has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games.

