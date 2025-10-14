Bears star DJ Moore hospitalized overnight after Monday night victory over Commanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was hospitalized following Monday night’s thrilling comeback victory over the Washington Commanders and did not travel back with the team, according to reports.

Moore, 28, was held overnight in the Washington, D.C., area for "precautionary medical attention," the team announced after the game.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Moore was in the Bears’ locker room joking with teammates before leaving the stadium in an ambulance.

No further details surrounding his condition were immediately known.

Moore finished the game with three receptions for 42 yards. He did not appear to get injured during the 25-24 victory over Washington, which saw Jake Moody drill a 38-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game to secure the win.

Moore is in his third season with the Bears after five seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He’s hauled in 19 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown and has 25 yards on the ground with eight carries.

The Bears improved to 3-2 with their third-straight victory and will move on to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a short week.

