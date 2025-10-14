Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago Bears

Bears star DJ Moore hospitalized overnight after Monday night victory over Commanders

Moore went to hospital for precautionary medical attention

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Bears beat Commanders 25-24, Time to believe in Chicago and Caleb Williams? | The Herd Video

Bears beat Commanders 25-24, Time to believe in Chicago and Caleb Williams? | The Herd

The Chicago Bears improved to 3-2 following a 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders, and have now won 3 straight games. Colin Cowherd asks if people should start to believe in Caleb Williams and the Bears.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was hospitalized following Monday night’s thrilling comeback victory over the Washington Commanders and did not travel back with the team, according to reports.

Moore, 28, was held overnight in the Washington, D.C., area for "precautionary medical attention," the team announced after the game. 

DJ Moore jumps past defender

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) jumps past Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (not seen) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Moore was in the Bears’ locker room joking with teammates before leaving the stadium in an ambulance. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No further details surrounding his condition were immediately known. 

Moore finished the game with three receptions for 42 yards. He did not appear to get injured during the 25-24 victory over Washington, which saw Jake Moody drill a 38-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game to secure the win.  

Jake Moody celebrates the win

Chicago Bears kicker Jake Moody (16) celebrates the game-winning field goal with punter Tory Taylor (19) after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

OLYMPIAN SIMONE BILES SHARES 3-WORD REACTION TO HUSBAND'S BEARS' DRAMATIC COMEBACK VICTORY OVER COMMANDERS

Moore is in his third season with the Bears after five seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He’s hauled in 19 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown and has 25 yards on the ground with eight carries. 

The Bears improved to 3-2 with their third-straight victory and will move on to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a short week.

DJ Moore stiff arms

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) stiff arms Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue