Bears secure No. 1 pick after late-game heroics from Texans

Davis Mills threw touchdown pass and got go-ahead two-point conversion for Texans

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
While the fight for the best teams in the NFL was mostly set heading into Sunday, one of the bigger uncertainties was the battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft.

The Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears entered as the favorites to get the pick. A Texans win and Bears loss would have given Chicago the top selection. Houston was finishing the season against the Indianapolis Colts and the Bears had a date with the Minnesota Vikings.

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) celebrates with quarterback Davis Mills after scoring on a 19-yard touchdown pass during the second half, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) celebrates with quarterback Davis Mills after scoring on a 19-yard touchdown pass during the second half, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Texans made sure to make their final game of the regular season a nail-biter. 

Texans quarterback Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins to cut the deficit to one point with 50 seconds left. Houston coach Lovie Smith decided to go for the two-point conversion and Mills found Adkins again to put the Texans up 32-31.

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) is congratulated by quarterback Davis Mills (10) after scoring a two-point conversion during the second half, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) is congratulated by quarterback Davis Mills (10) after scoring a two-point conversion during the second half, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Houston defense then shut down Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger on his final drive and the Texans could pick up the win and ensure themselves the No. 2 overall pick of the draft. Houston won twice in the final three weeks to finish 3-13-1 on the season.

The Bears lost to the Vikings in a game that wasn’t really close. Vikings running back Alexander Mattison had two touchdowns on the ground and Kirk Cousins threw one to Adam Thielen.

Chicago got a touchdown pass from Nathan Peterman and a rushing touchdown from Velus Jones Jr. Peterman’s touchdown pass went to Cole Kmet.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The loss dropped the Bears to 3-14 on the season. Chicago will have the No. 1 pick in the draft for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.