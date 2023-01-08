Bears secure No. 1 pick after late-game heroics from Texans

While the fight for the best teams in the NFL was mostly set heading into Sunday, one of the bigger uncertainties was the battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft.

The Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears entered as the favorites to get the pick. A Texans win and Bears loss would have given Chicago the top selection. Houston was finishing the season against the Indianapolis Colts and the Bears had a date with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Texans made sure to make their final game of the regular season a nail-biter.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins to cut the deficit to one point with 50 seconds left. Houston coach Lovie Smith decided to go for the two-point conversion and Mills found Adkins again to put the Texans up 32-31.

The Houston defense then shut down Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger on his final drive and the Texans could pick up the win and ensure themselves the No. 2 overall pick of the draft. Houston won twice in the final three weeks to finish 3-13-1 on the season.

The Bears lost to the Vikings in a game that wasn’t really close. Vikings running back Alexander Mattison had two touchdowns on the ground and Kirk Cousins threw one to Adam Thielen.

Chicago got a touchdown pass from Nathan Peterman and a rushing touchdown from Velus Jones Jr. Peterman’s touchdown pass went to Cole Kmet.

The loss dropped the Bears to 3-14 on the season. Chicago will have the No. 1 pick in the draft for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.