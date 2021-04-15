Ex-Bears star Jim McMahon praises rival organization as the best 'from top to bottom'

Jim McMahon was mostly known for winning a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears but said Wednesday it is the team’s NFC North rival that was the best organization he has been at.

McMahon played with the Bears from 1982 to 1988 before playing for the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and eventually the Green Bay Packers. He was a backup for Brett Favre during the team’s Super Bowl run during the 1996 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was the best team, or the best organization, that I’ve played for of the seven teams I’ve played for," the two-time Super Bowl winner said of the Packers in an interview with 1252 Sports in Chicago. "By far. From top to bottom it was great people."

He added: "Chicago is where quarterbacks go to die."

JETS URGED TO AVOID DRAFTING BYU'S ZACH WILSON IN SNARKY COLUMN: 'GIVE THE KID A BREAK'

Since 1990, the Bears offense has either finished in the top 10 in scoring or yards gained seven times. The team finished 22nd in points scored and 26th in yards gained. The team dropped quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and signed Andy Dalton in the offseason.

When asked what the Bears should do in the draft, McMahon didn’t answer. He said he doesn’t watch Chicago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McMahon finished with 18,148 passing yards and 100 touchdown passes during his career.