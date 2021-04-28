Bears GM Ryan Pace says 'quarterback room would be a good place for a young player to enter'

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace believes the veteran leadership the team has at the quarterback position would be a great fit for a rookie coming into the NFL.

Long-time Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton signed with the Bears during the offseason to be their starter in 2021, and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles is already on the roster, but Chicago is certainly in the market to land one of the sought-after rookies in a loaded draft class.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think our QB room would be a good place for a young player to enter. But again we are going to take the best players in this draft," Pace said during a press conference on Wednesday via 247Sports.com.

TREY LANCE ON NFL DRAFT UNCERTAINTY: 'I HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO BE THE BEST QUARTERBACK IN THIS CLASS'

Pace believes the quarterback position is as deep as ever in the 2021 class. Obviously, the Bears won’t land Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, or Zach Wilson, who will likely land with the New York Jets at No. 2, but whoever the San Francisco 49ers don’t take with the third pick, has a chance to fall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bears, who currently have the No. 20 overall selection, could package multiple drafts in order to move up in the draft assuming Alabama’s Mac Jones, Trey Lance of North Dakota State, or Ohio State’s Justin Fields drops in the draft.

The last time Chicago took a quarterback in the first round? Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 draft, and he was selected ahead of Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, who went to the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. If the Bears decide to move up in 2021 to take a quarterback, they better make sure they get it right, or else both Pace and head coach Matt Nagy could be on their way out of the door.