Chicago Bears

Bears fans get into nasty brawl at Soldier Field

Fans were seen fighting in the concourse of the stadium

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Chicago Bears fans brawl at Soldier Field as the team plays the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago Bears fans got into a nasty brawl at Soldier Field on Sunday as they watched their team fall to their NFC North rival – the Minnesota Vikings.

The fight appeared to take place on the concourse and involved multiple people. A man wearing a Justin Fields jersey pushed one man off him and then punched a man in a Walter Payton jersey. The man in the Payton jersey went down.

Bears fan fights

A Chicago Bears fan in a Justin Fields jersey got into a nasty fight. (Ryan Molitor/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The man in the Fields jersey peeled the man he shoved off of another person. Then, a man in a black-hooded sweatshirt got on top of him and started punching him in the face. The man in the Payton jersey then tried to get involved again, and he got shoved backward.

The man in the sweatshirt delivered two more punches and then a kick in the head before the skirmish finally ended.

DeMarcus Walker hypes up the team

DeMarcus Walker, #95 of the Chicago Bears, pumps up his teammates before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Oct. 15, 2023 in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Justin Fields gets tackled

Justin Fields, #1 of the Chicago Bears, is tackled by safety Harrison Smith, #22 of the Minnesota Vikings, during an NFL football game at Soldier Field on Oct. 15, 2023 in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

It is unclear what sparked the melee.

The Vikings won the game 19-13 in a game that saw Fields go down with an injury. He suffered a dislocated thumb and is doubtful to play in Chicago’s next game.

Fan fights have been prevalent over the course of the season so far. At least one person has died afterward, but it appears the rage started in the preseason and will continue through the rest of the season with no signs of it stopping any time soon.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.