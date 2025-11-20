Bears coach backs Mike Tomlin's 'do what comes natural' response to spitting controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson backed Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ahead of the teams’ matchup this weekend after Tomlin appeared to defend cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s actions following last weekend’s spitting controversy.

Speaking to reporters before hosting Pittsburgh on Sunday, the first-year NFL head coach was complimentary of his counterpart’s success in the league. Johnson spoke at length about Tomlin before touching on his recent remarks about Ramsey’s ejection from the team’s Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"The fact that he hadn’t had a losing season. It’s incredible. It’s absolutely incredible to think that he’s been a head coach as long as he has and just keeps churning out wins," Johnson began.

"He sets the bar very high, and nothing but respect for him. How he goes about his business, he holds his players accountable – I think you saw it even this week with some of the quotes talking about a player getting spit at. His reaction to it, I mean, he’s 100% right as far as I’m concerned."

Johnson went on to say that Tomlin "hit the nail on the head" in discussing the incident that involved Ramsey grabbing Ja’Marr Chase’s facemask before punching him. Ramsey accused the star receiver of spitting on him, prompting his physical response.

Ramsey was ejected, but Chase was later suspended by the league after a review of the spitting allegations.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Tomlin weighed in on the incident.

"I was aware. I certainly talked to Jalen in-game – it’s an unfortunate incident. It’s not an act that’s common to the game of football, it’s nothing to do with football," Tomlin said. "And so, I’m not going to comment on it. The NFL office rendered their judgment on it and so we’re moving on."

When pressed later about his messaging to Ramsey, Tomlin did not offer much. But he did make his stance on Ramsey’s reaction to the spitting incident quite clear.

"I have no message if someone spits in your face. Do what comes natural."

The Steelers head to Chicago hopeful Aaron Rodgers will be on the field, despite the quarterback suffering a broken wrist.