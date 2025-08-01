Bears' Caleb Williams says pressure is 'not a thing for me' going into crucial second season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is going into a critical second season, but he doesn’t feel any pressure.

Williams, 23, led the Bears to a 4-2 start before losing their next 10 games.

The losing streak prompted the team to fire head coach Matt Eberflus with five games remaining in the season. Eberflus’ dismissal was the first time the Bears fired a head coach midseason.

The team hired Ben Johnson, who had been the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions' high-powered offense since 2022, to be their head coach. The Bears hired Johnson, an offensive-minded head coach, to help unlock Williams' potential.

Williams said he wants to become the first Bears quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards in a season and to complete 70% of his passes this season. However, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick does not feel any pressure to reach those goals.

"Pressure's not a thing for me," Williams said on ESPN 1000's "Waddle & Silvy."

"I don’t think of it that way. It's not my job to care what the outside noise is and things like that. My job is take care of everything in here and go out there and play."

"I know we didn't win as many games as we wanted to last year, but I didn't go 20 (touchdowns) and 20 interceptions and things like that. So, you know, take it for what you want, but no pressure is prevalent; pressure is a privilege, but you know the situation that I'm at. I don't think I have pressure."

Despite the Bears’ struggles last season, Williams’ play has given Bears’ fans hope that he might be the franchise quarterback they have desperately yearned for.

Williams started all 17 games while he completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

While he didn’t achieve his goals last season, Williams does not feel the pressure to achieve his new goals for this season.

