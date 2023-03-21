Expand / Collapse search
BBC soccer broadcaster Emma Jones shuts down Twitter troll after vulgar remark

Jones' tweet had more than 2 million impressions across Twitter

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
BBC soccer broadcaster Emma Jones shut down a vulgar troll with an epic comeback on Monday, effectively handing the Twitter user the ultimate red card.

Jones, who is a broadcaster on BBC’s "Match of the Day," screenshot one user who was in her mentions. The user asked Jones about a sexual act that’s definitely not safe for work. Jones clapped back at the comment.

Emma Jones shut down a troll online.

Emma Jones shut down a troll online. (Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Alexa, what does a virgin look like?" she tweeted.

Jones’ tweet received more than 2 million impressions across the social media platform.

Emma Jones at Web Summit 2022.

Emma Jones at Web Summit 2022. (Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In 2023, Jones enlisted the help of her social media followers to get her pictures taken down from catfishes posting on various dating websites.

Jones is not one to shy away from outing social media users who send her nasty messages. According to the Mirror, she shut down another troll in 2022 when someone told her she could "throw me around the bedroom if you like." She replied, "No, Joshua."

David Ornstein of The Athletic and Emma Jones during Web Summit 2022 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

David Ornstein of The Athletic and Emma Jones during Web Summit 2022 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

Jones has gained fame in Britain in her role as a presenter for "Match of the Day." Before that, she was working for Leeds United’s TV station, Channel 5, Bauer Media and Viking FM. She also had roles with Squawka, William Hill, Mola TV and Premier Sports TV.

