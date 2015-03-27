Batista gets interim job with Argentina until the end of the year

Interim Argentina coach Sergio Batista will keep the job until the end of the year, a reward for Tuesday's 4-1 victory over World Cup champion Spain.

Batista replaced Diego Maradona and opened with a 1-0 win over Ireland last month. He will remain foe an exhibition against Japan and two against Brazil.

Luis Segura, a high-ranking member of the Argentine Football Association, confirmed after Tuesday's victory that Batista will stay on in the job. He said other candidates will be evaluated at year's end.

Others thought to be in the running are Alejandro Sabella of Estudiantes, Miguel Angel Russo of Racing Club and Carlos Bianchi, who is without a club.