Baltimore Orioles
Baseball legend Jim Palmer rips umpire after he ejects Orioles player: 'Bush-league call'

Palmer a Hall of Famer, former Orioles pitching star

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
MLB umpire Vic Carapazza ruffled feathers Saturday night during a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers with a questionable call that even drew criticism from TV commentator and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer.

Orioles infielder Ramón Urías’ three-run double was enough to give Baltimore the 5-1 victory over Detroit, but he wouldn’t be around to celebrate the victory. Urías was ejected in the fifth inning after he was called out on strikes.

Ramon Urias hits a double

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urías runs after hitting a three-run double against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

A replay of the pitches that Urías complained about appeared to show the ball being off the plate. Urías was frustrated and started to take off his gear at the plate while he and Carapazza spoke. But Carapazza had enough and threw out Urías.

Palmer didn’t like how the umpire handled the situation.

Vic Carapazza stares out

Home plate umpire Vic Carapazza walks across the field during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park on August 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

"Just turn around. Go umpire. They didn't come to see you umpire, Vic. It's a bush-league call right there. No reason to do that. You really kind of embarrass your profession when you do that," Palmer said.

"There’s just no reason when you miss two pitches in a row, and he didn’t show you up, didn’t bounce his helmet, didn’t do anything, was just irritated he got called out on two balls that were off the plate, and the high home [camera angle] doesn’t lie. So, Vic, not particularly classy there."

Urías, a Gold Glove Award winner last year, was hitting .240 with .736 OPS and a home run before Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers.

Jim Palmer in 2017

Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer looks on during batting practice at Minute Maid Park on May 26, 2017, in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

He’s in his fourth season with the Orioles.

