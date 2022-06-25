Avalanche fan banned from home games after spreading friend's ashes on ice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Colorado Avalanche battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, one Avs super fan won’t be making it inside Ball Arena.

Ryan Clark was banned from attending Avs games at Ball Arena for the rest of the season after he was caught spreading his friend’s ashes on the ice at a Jan. 8 game.

"We had him in a little baggie. We got Kyle over the glass and into the ice. An usher had come up to me and was like, 'Hey dude, what was that?' And I said, 'Well, to be honest with you, that was my best friend Kyle. He died,'" Clark told KMGH.

Kyle Stark unexpectedly died in late December. A dedicated Avs fan , Clark knew this would be something his dear friend would’ve wanted.

"When asked constantly, 'Where do you think he is?' Well, that Zamboni got him all over the ice," Clark said. "Realistically, again, not the brightest idea. But, in my heart, (it was) the best way I could give tribute to my friend for what he truly loved more than anything in the world."

Clark has not been able to attend any home games since that game, and with Colorado close to winning its first Cup since 2001 , it would only be natural to feel some regrets.

But Clark has none.

"I'd do it all over again with the biggest smile on my face like I did the last time," he said. "I know in my heart that's where he wanted to be."

The Lightning survived to play another day with a 3-2 Game 5 victory against the Avalanche Friday night. The series returns to Tampa Sunday night, and a win for the Lightning will force a Game 7 at Ball Arena.