©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stanley Cup 2022: Ondrej Palat's goal keeps Lightning alive against Avalanche

The Lightning cut the series deficit to 3-2, but another win by the Avalanche will give them the Stanley Cup

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Tampa Bay Lightning survived to play another day with a Game 5 victory against the Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

Ondrej Palat scored the go-ahead goal with 6:22 to go. Palat’s shot just go past Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper’s glove and into the back of the net. It was exactly what the Lightning needed to get past Colorado. Tampa Bay didn’t trail the entire game and now sends the series back to the East Coast.

Ondrej Palat #18 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal during the third period in Game Five of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Ondrej Palat #18 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal during the third period in Game Five of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It was Palat’s 11th goal of the series.

Tampa Bay got a big game from goaltender Vasilevskiy. He stopped 36 shots and managed to somehow keep Colorado’s high-powered offense at bay for most of the game. The only two goals he allowed were to Valeri Nichushkin in the second period and Cale Makar in the third period.

In the third period, Makar’s shot hit off Vasilevskiy and then ricocheted off Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and got through Vasilevskiy’s legs. The goal tied the game earlier in the period.

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during the third period in Game Five of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during the third period in Game Five of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrates after scoring a second period goal during the Stanley Cup Finals game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on June 24, 2022.

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrates after scoring a second period goal during the Stanley Cup Finals game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on June 24, 2022. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But it was Palat’s goal that gave the Lightning some added hope.

Jan Rutta scored in the first period to put the Lightning on the board first. In the second period, Nikita Kucherov scored on a power play to put Tampa Bay up 2-1.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) after scoring a first period goal during the Stanley Cup Finals game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on June 24, 2022.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) after scoring a first period goal during the Stanley Cup Finals game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on June 24, 2022. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado could end the series with a win. The team now has a 3-2 lead in the series over the Lightning and a win on Sunday could give them their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001.

A win for the Lightning on Sunday will force a Game 7.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.