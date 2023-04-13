Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss Stanley Cup playoffs in team's quest to repeat

Team captain has missed entire season with knee injury

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The defending Stanley Cup Champions will continue their season-long uphill battle in their quest to repeat.

The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in the playoffs due to a knee injury that has kept him out all season long.

Landeskog netted 11 goals and dished out 11 assists in his 20 playoff games last year – he scored twice in Colorado's Game 3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and handed out an assist in the Cup clincher in Game 6.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cernak #81 of the Tampa Bay Lightning chases against Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche during second period in Game Six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Cernak #81 of the Tampa Bay Lightning chases against Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche during second period in Game Six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

The captain had been skating in preparation for a return from his offseason surgery, but the Avalanche made the decision with two regular-season games remaining.

The Avalanche have been hit with injuries in recent weeks: superstar Cale Makar has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury, and his return is up in the air; the same goes for Darren Helm.

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

FORMER NHL PLAYER-TURNED-FIREFIGHTER DEAD AT 38 AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK DURING REC HOCKEY GAME

Defenseman Josh Manson also has no timetable for a return, having been out since March with a lower-body injury himself.

The Avalanche's 105 points are second in the Central Division, one point behind the Dallas Stars. However, Colorado does have a game in hand and could very well take home their second-consecutive division title.

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche takes to the ice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche takes to the ice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado took down Tampa Bay last year after the latter had won back-to-back Cups.