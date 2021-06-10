Australian swimmer Maddie Groves withdraws from Olympic trials over 'misogynistic perverts'

Olympic silver medalist Maddie Groves announced on social media Thursday that she is withdrawing from Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games because of "misogynistic perverts."

Groves, 26, first made the announcement in an Instagram post but didn’t offer a reason for her abrupt decision.

"I’m so grateful to feel so supported in this decision. I feel very relieved and I’m looking forward to racing at some other competitions later in the year," she initially wrote in the caption of her post.

Groves then tweeted her post, revealing why she decided to withdraw.

"Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers - You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s UP."

Groves has spoken out about this issue in the past. She tweeted in November about a complaint she filed years ago about a man in her sport who made her feel uncomfortable by the way he stared at her in her swimsuit.

The man, who she did not name, had possibly since received a promotion, she claimed.

According to Reuters , the governing body, Swimming Australia, said they had reached out to Graves following those comments but that she "declined to provide further information" regarding the incident. SA also noted that they did not have any previous complaints "on record" from Graves.

"All allegations concerning child abuse or sexual misconduct are taken seriously by Swimming Australia," the statement read. "We consider the welfare, safety and well-being of children and young people as paramount, and we have a duty to make inquiries to uphold the standards of our sport."

Australia's Olympic swimming trials are set to begin on Saturday but despite not participating, Graves said she’s not done swimming altogether.