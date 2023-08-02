Expand / Collapse search
Australian swim star rips US after World Aquatics Championships: 'Stop being sore losers'

Cate Campbell says she was 'happy' not to hear 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Australian swimmer Cate Campbell took a swipe at the U.S. after their team topped the Americans in gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Australia finished with 15 goal medals while the U.S. finished with seven. The U.S. had more total medals than any other nation that participated with 44. Both squads finished behind China in the gold medal count. The Chinese took home a total of 20 during the half-month-long event.

Cate Campbell in 2023

Cate Campbell speaks to the media following the Australian Olympic Committee 2023 Annual General Meeting at Sofitel Wentworth Hotel on May 6, 2023 in Sydney. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AOC)

However, Campbell took the added measure by emphasizing just how sweet it was to beat the U.S.

"Australia coming out on top of the world is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America," she told Australia’s Channel 9. "The first night of competition, we did not have to hear ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium. I cannot tell you how happy that made me.

"If I hear that song again it will be too soon. Bring on Paris (2024 Olympics). That’s all I have to say to the U.S. Stop being sore losers."

Australian swim team in 2021

From left to right, gold medallists Australia's Kaylee McKeown, Australia's Chelsea Hodges, Australia's Emma McKeon and Australia's Cate Campbell pose with their medals on the podium after winning the final of the women's 4x100m medley relay swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2021. (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Campbell, who has four Olympic gold medals, added more material to the bulletin board.

"The U.S. have this internal cowbell they ring," she said. "As someone leaves to go to the competition pool, they ring out, ‘USA, USA’. I have never wanted to punch someone more and steal the cowbell. I really hope someone did."

American Lilly King snapped back on Tuesday.

Lilly King at the World Aquatics Championships

Lilly King reacts after competing in the Women's 50m Breaststroke Final on day eight of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 30, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"Sorry we aren’t so uptight we can’t cheer for our teammates as they walkout for events," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "See you in Paris."

The competition in the pool will be extremely hot come next summer.

