Olympics

Australian Olympic snowboarder airlifted after suffering broken neck in Milan Cortina training accident

Cam Bolton walked away from Monday's crash before scans revealed two neck fractures

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Four-time Olympic snowboarder Cam Bolton was airlifted to a hospital in Milan after he suffered a broken neck while training for the snowboard cross event on Thursday. 

Bolton, 35, crashed Monday but walked away from the incident without realizing the gravity of his injury, ESPN reported. The following day, he had increasing pain in his neck, and scans later revealed that he suffered two fractures in his neck. 

Cameron Bolton competes in Winter Olympics

Cameron Bolton competes in the men’s snowboard cross seeding during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 14, 2018. (Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports)

He was airlifted from the mountains to Milan for further treatment. 

Team chef de mission Alisa Camplin provided a positive update on Bolton’s condition, adding that she was "proud of the level of care" he’s been receiving.

"Cam wanted to make his teammates understood what was happening and that he was fine and doing well and being looked after well," she said, via ESPN. "He knows how seriously we're taking the process of support around him and the communication has been really good."

Cameron Bolton competes in Winter Olympics

Loan Bozzolo of France, Cameron Bolton of Australia and Daniil Donskikh of ROC compete in 1/8 final 2 of the men’s snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10, 2022.  (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Cam is in a stable condition and remains in good spirits," the Australian Olympic Committee added in a statement to Reuters Wednesday. "The Australian Olympic medical team is working with local doctors and neurospecialists in Australia to determine next steps for further assessment and treatment."

Bolton made his Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where he finished 11th. He has two top-10 finishes, 10th in PyeongChang in 2018 and 9th in the mixed team event in Beijing in 2022.  

Cameron Bolton competes in Winter Olympics

Cameron Bolton of Australia reacts after failing to qualify for the semifinal after finishing in fourth place in quarterfinal 1 of the men’s snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10, 2022. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

He won silver in the team event at the 2025 World Championships.

Bolton was set to compete in two events at Milan Cortina, the men’s snowboard cross competition and the mixed team event. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

