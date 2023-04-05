Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Auburn Tigers
Published

Auburn's Hugh Freeze receives support for scrimmage game to end spring practice

Auburn's spring game is April 8

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze wants to shake things up in his first year of coaching on the Plains. 

Instead of ending spring practice with the traditional spring game, Freeze wants to scrimmage another school. 

Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Tigers during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neville Arena on Feb. 1, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama.

Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Tigers during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neville Arena on Feb. 1, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. ( Michael Chang/Getty Images)

"Alabama can play Troy and we play UAB or vice versa, or whoever, I don’t care. Alabama State or whoever," Freeze said Monday, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. "People will come see that. 

MICHIGAN LANDS 5-STAR QUARTERBACK JADYN DAVIS FOR 2024

"And you’re decreasing your injury possibilities by 50%," Freeze said. "And coaches are smart enough to control – we’re not going to hit each other's quarterbacks, we practice that way. If you want to put a blue jersey or a different jersey that (means) don’t take (that player) to the ground, we can do that. I just think it would be great for the sport."

Freeze said his scrimmage idea has been one he’s held for years but has never caught on throughout the sport. 

Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze during the Arkansas Razorbacks game at Neville Arena on Jan. 7, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama.

Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze during the Arkansas Razorbacks game at Neville Arena on Jan. 7, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

"I guess I’m the only one that’s kind of interested in it," he said. "But to me, it makes too much sense not to do it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But there may be some traction to his idea after all. 

UAB head coach Trent Dilfer loves the idea, saying Freeze is onto something. 

"Pretty, pretty, pretty please," Dilfer said. "Yes, yes, of course. Hugh's right. Whether you're Auburn or Alabama, you're looking for live competition, you're looking to not play yourself. I think if you're UAB or Troy, you're looking to hopefully play people that are perceived to be much better than you, so you can use it as a test to see where your program is at."

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall also agreed, suggesting a home-and-home series for the end of spring practice. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall attends the Reese's Senior Bowl National team practice on Feb. 1, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall attends the Reese's Senior Bowl National team practice on Feb. 1, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I’m open to that for sure. I think there’s some positive about guys having something to play for at the end," Sumrall told reporters Tuesday. "I do think there’s something nostalgic about having a venue on your home stadium for the end of spring with a spring game.

"Why not have two of them? Why not go ‘Hey, we’re going to do a home-and-home in the spring with the same team?’"

Auburn’s spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.