NFL prospect Stetson Bennett berates police, arrest video shows: 'Everything I worked for 20 years, ruined'

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett accused the police officers who arrested him in January of ruining his reputation, a video first obtained by TMZ revealed.

Stetson, 25, helped lift Georgia to two straight College Football Playoff National Championships, was taken into police custody for public intoxication in the Dallas area. In the video, he can be heard yelling at the officers from the back of a police car.

"Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for 20 years, ruined. But y’all boys just looking out for me, aren’t ya? Thank you, sir," the Bennett said in the bodycam footage. At one point he also appeared to complain about the tightness of the handcuffs.

Officers were called to the scene in the early morning hours of Jan. 29. Someone reported that they believed Bennett was intoxicated and accused him of "banging on doors" in the neighborhood and "yelling."

The responding officers repeatedly asked Bennett to show his hands before eventually putting him in cuffs. Officers also mentioned that they questioned the quarterback about his previous whereabouts.

Bennett later stated that he was in the Dallas area to train ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft. Police asked Bennett if he lived nearby, to which he said his former Georgia football teammate did.

In March, the Athens Banner-Herald obtained an incident report from the Dallas Police Department which stated that Bennett "hid behind a wall" in a possible attempt to evade police.

Authorities also pointed out that Bennett had the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Once Bennett was seated in the back of the squad car, he became vocal about his displeasure.

"The door shut and somebody fell asleep," the quarterback said. "And now five million people gotta see it, don’t they? Thank you, boys, for looking out for me. You guys are the best."

During the NFL Scouting Combine in March, Bennett expressed remorse when he spoke about how he handled the situation.

"It was a mistake that everybody is aware of. I understand why that can’t happen," Bennett said. "I’ve talked to coaches about it and talked to GMs."

But, Bennett said the most disappointing part of the situation was that he let his family down.

"I’ve apologized to my family. That’s who I felt worst about. I felt like I let them down. Even without all this, I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth. Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett, and I know better than that."