Auburn's Bo Nix, Seth Williams butt heads as team struggles vs. South Carolina

Locked into an intense battle with South Carolina, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams were seen in a heated argument on the sidelines after an incompletion in the third quarter.

Nix was having a tough day against the Gamecocks' defense at that point.

By the end of the third quarter, Nix was 18-for-36 with 199 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions. His lone touchdown pass came in the first quarter to Eli Stove, which put the Tigers up 10-0 early. But with one more quarter left, Auburn was trailing 27-19.

Williams, who led Auburn in receiving yards with 212 coming into the game, was held to three catches for 62 yards on 12 targets. The frustrations clearly boiled over.

Auburn came into the game against South Carolina 2-1 on the season and ranked No. 15 in the nation.

The Tigers started the season with a victory over Kentucky but then lost to No. 4 Georgia. Last week, Auburn barely scraped by Arkansas with a narrow two-point victory.

Nix has shown spurts of being consistent but then has frustrating performances. He came into Saturday’s matchup with 597 passing yards and four touchdown passes to his credit.