Clemson's Trevor Lawrence tosses 5 touchdown passes in first half vs. Georgia Tech

Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers put 52 points on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of their matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Lawrence’s stat line from the first 30 minutes of play is sure to have NFL teams salivating.

The Heisman Trophy frontrunner was 22-for-27 with 391 passing yards and five touchdowns. He threw an interception early in the game but managed to bounce back from that pretty quickly.

Lawrence’s top target in the first half was Amari Rodgers. He had six catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns. One of them came on an 83-yard pass in the first quarter.

Davis Allen, Cornell Powell and Frank Ladson Jr. each had a touchdown catch.

Travis Etienne, despite fumbling in the game, had a rushing touchdown. Defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney had a rushing touchdown from the goal line as well.

Clemson definitely looked unstoppable in the first half and it will likely carry on in the second half. Lawrence came back out for the second half of play but can’t possibly be in the game too much longer given the blowout score.

The Tigers have scored 35 or more points in each game this season. And now have four consecutive games of scoring 40 or more points.