Attorney: Deputy in clash with Raptors president has concussion is on medical leave

A California sheriff's deputy is on medical leave after suffering a concussion and jaw injury following an altercation with Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri minutes after the team clinched its first NBA championship in Oakland last week, his lawyer said.

Attorney Davis Mastagni said his client, a 20-year veteran of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office who has not been publicly identified, is considering legal action against the basketball exec over the June 13 incident.

“The officer is off work, disabled and wants to go back to work,” Mastagni said.

The clash started when Ujiri was denied entrance onto the court to celebrate his team's Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors because he didn't have proper credentials.

Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said the Raptors executive and the deputy pushed each other before Ujiri shoved him and struck the deputy on the head. Several bystanders intervened and Ujiri was let onto the court without displaying his credentials.

Raptors spokeswoman Jennifer Quinn told Fox News that the "incident is being looked at," and that the team is cooperating with authorities.

"We look forward to resolving the situation,” she added.

Investigators are questioning witnesses, Kelly said, adding the sheriff's office hopes to file a report with prosecutors this week recommending a misdemeanor battery charge against Ujiri. He said the office does not plan to publicly release footage from the deputy's body camera.

Warriors fan Greg Wiener said last week that the altercation began when the deputy put his hand on Ujiri's chest and pushed him. Ujiri shoved him back, he said.

