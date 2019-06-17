At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene

At least two people were injured and two were in custody Monday after police said shots rang out near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade, as videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running.

Raptors fans had packed the streets of downtown Toronto to celebrate the newly crowned NBA champions.

Toronto police said they were looking into a report woman was shot, tweeting Monday around 4 p.m. ET, “SHOOTING: Nathan Phillip's Square -Reports of woman shot -People running from area -Police/EMS are on scene -Unknown what the injuries are.”

“I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security,” Jennifer Pagliaro tweeted.

Francine Kopun tweeted a video of people running and wrote, “Shots fired at Nathan Phillips Square. This is shot at the north side of city hall.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.