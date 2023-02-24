Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves
Published

Atlanta Braves reveal next PA announcer, informing emotional winner of audition in heartwarming video

The Braves first spring training game is Saturday against the Red Sox

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Atlanta Braves put a call for the next voice of Truist Park four months ago, and after nearly 500 submissions, the Braves have found their next PA announcer. 

Candidates sent in resumes, demo reels and audition tapes before 12 finalists were selected for an audition day at the ballpark. 

A general view of the exterior of Truist Park prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Atlanta.

A general view of the exterior of Truist Park prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Last week, the Braves announced the three finalists for the position – Kevin Kraus, Chris Litton and Larry Gardner – imploring fans of the team to vote for their favorite finalist. 

On Friday, Atlanta announced Kraus as the winner, informing him in a heartwarming video with the help of starting pitcher Spencer Strider

Kraus has some serious experience behind the microphone, serving as the PA announcer for the Braves Triple affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, for the past 10 seasons. 

Spencer Strider, #65 of the Atlanta Braves, pitches in the first inning during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Spencer Strider, #65 of the Atlanta Braves, pitches in the first inning during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"I’m so looking forward to it. It’s going to be great. This is a dream come true," Kraus said. 

Kraus, a graduate of the University of Georgia, has worked in various PA roles over his career, including for the Atlanta Falcons and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, according to MLB Network. 

The PA opening came about after the sudden passing of Casey Motter in June, who had been the "Voice of Truist Park" since 2007. 

A general view of Truist Park during the National Anthem before a game between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals on July 4, 2022 in Atlanta.

A general view of Truist Park during the National Anthem before a game between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals on July 4, 2022 in Atlanta. (Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Atlanta is preparing for its first spring training game on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox

The Braves will enter the 2023 season with the fourth-best World Series odds (+900), according to Fox Bet. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.