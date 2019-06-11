Atlanta Braves fan makes dramatic leap to catch Ronald Acuna Jr.'s grand slam

An Atlanta Braves fan put it all on the line Monday night to catch a home run ball hit by budding young superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna hit a grand slam in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates off pitcher Alex McRae. It was his 15th home run of the season and gave Atlanta a substantial lead early.

NEW YORK YANKEES PITCHERS GREETED BY WOMAN WHO DROPPED INTO BULLPEN DURING GAME

The home run itself wasn’t the highlight of the sequence however.

A Braves fan made a jumping one-handed grab for Acuna’s ball. Somehow, he didn’t fall down or fall onto anyone in the process of making the catch.

DODGERS' MAX MUNCY BLASTS HOME RUN, TRADES BARBS WITH GIANTS' MADISON BUMGARNER

It was arguably the best catch a fan has made over the course of the 2019 season.

The fan also put the exclamation point on the catch with a huge fist pump at the end.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Atlanta also won the game, 13-7.