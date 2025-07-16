Athletics' Brent Rooker shuts down fan after being called out for feeding baby during MLB Home Run Derby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Athletics' slugger Brent Rooker took aim at a fan on social media after the heckler called him out for giving his child a bottle during Monday night’s All-Star Home Run Derby.

Rooker, 30, was captured on ESPN's broadcast feeding his 11-month-old daughter, Blake Eloise, a bottle while sitting near the dugout.

Rooker hit 17 homers, but was eliminated in the first round. After the event, Rooker took to social media to congratulate Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh, who won his first All-Star Home Run Derby.

"What a blast! It was an honor to compete against those guys and fulfill a childhood dream," he wrote in a post on X. "Congrats to Cal and everyone else who made it a great night! Still hard to believe I get opportunities to do things like this."

But not everyone was feeling the love.

In response to his post, one person on X criticized the MLB player for jumping into dad-mode during the derby.

"Hey Rooker… did you really need to feed your baby on camera? Sometimes people just want to see you play," the person wrote.

Rooker clapped back, writing, "Yes, it was necessary to feed my 11 month old child her night time bottle at like 9:00 pm. Thank you for asking."

Fans on social media overwhelmingly agreed with Rooker.

"Personally, I think one of the best things is seeing people be loving parents who are there for their kids as much as possible. That’s the ultimate home run," one person wrote.

"17 home runs and feeding your kid… thats Boss status," another added.

"I’m sure with a ballplayer’s schedule, he doesn’t get to give his child a bottle all that often… maybe it’s something he doesn’t want to miss out on if he doesn’t have to, or maybe he wanted to give his wife a break. Good on him for being a dad," a separate post read.

Rooker capped his All-Star performance with a three-run homer in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game, helping the American League rally from a 6–0 deficit. He also went 2-for-3 in the historic swing-off tiebreaker, though the National League ultimately edged out the AL, 7–6.