Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Astros
Published

Astros' Yordan Alvarez gets 4 strikes, nobody bats an eye: 'Everybody missed it'

Yordan Alvarez was a starter for the first time this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez got away with one and the Boston Red Sox caught a break.

In the bottom of the third inning, Alvarez faced off against pitcher Rich Hill. The batter was delivered a ball on the first pitch and a called strike on the second. Alvarez fouled off the third pitch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez watches his hit in the bottom of the third inning against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 3, 2022, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez watches his hit in the bottom of the third inning against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 3, 2022, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the fourth pitch, the umpire called what should have been strike three but didn’t punch Alvarez out.

Nobody noticed.

Hill got a chance to get Alvarez out on strikeout and luckily the designated hitter grounded out.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said he didn’t realize what had happened until after the game.

CHRISTIAN VAZQUEZ THANKS RED SOX FANS IN HEARTFELT MESSAGE: 'I WILL HEAR YOUR CHEERS IN MY HEART FOREVER'

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws a pitch in the bottom of the second inning against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 3, 2022, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws a pitch in the bottom of the second inning against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 3, 2022, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Everybody missed it," Baker said.

Hill and the Red Sox definitely caught a break. Alvarez entered the game Wednesday with a major-league leading .413 on-base percentage and 1.076 OPS. He has 30 home runs and 71 RBI. He hit 33 home runs last season as he started to make an impact on the team.

He made the All-Star Game for the first time this season.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez watches the pitch in the bottom of the third inning against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 3, 2022, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez watches the pitch in the bottom of the third inning against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 3, 2022, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston won the game, 6-1. Jose Altuve was 4-for-4 with a run scored. Kyle Tucker had two RBI and Trey Mancini hit his first home run since being traded to Houston.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.