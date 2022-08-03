Astros' Yordan Alvarez gets 4 strikes, nobody bats an eye: 'Everybody missed it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez got away with one and the Boston Red Sox caught a break.

In the bottom of the third inning, Alvarez faced off against pitcher Rich Hill. The batter was delivered a ball on the first pitch and a called strike on the second. Alvarez fouled off the third pitch.

On the fourth pitch, the umpire called what should have been strike three but didn’t punch Alvarez out.

Nobody noticed.

Hill got a chance to get Alvarez out on strikeout and luckily the designated hitter grounded out.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said he didn’t realize what had happened until after the game.

"Everybody missed it," Baker said.

Hill and the Red Sox definitely caught a break. Alvarez entered the game Wednesday with a major-league leading .413 on-base percentage and 1.076 OPS. He has 30 home runs and 71 RBI. He hit 33 home runs last season as he started to make an impact on the team.

He made the All-Star Game for the first time this season.

Houston won the game, 6-1. Jose Altuve was 4-for-4 with a run scored. Kyle Tucker had two RBI and Trey Mancini hit his first home run since being traded to Houston.