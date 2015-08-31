Astros' Springer using Double-A rehab stint to 'shake off cobwebs'

On Saturday, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer began his anticipated rehab stint with Double-A Corpus Christi.

He went 1-4 in the game as he continues making his way back to the Astros after hitting the disabled list with a fractured right wrist in early July.

Writing for MLB.com, Damen Clow caught up with the 25-year-old about his rehab debut. Springer said his focus was, "Just shaking off the cobwebs. I wasn't working on anything specific, just squaring up."

Springer added that it felt good to get back into the swing of things and face live pitching, something he hasn't done in a while: "Most importantly, I was able to track it with my eyes the whole way. It's a step in the right direction, especially after not seeing a pitch for eight weeks."

Working on timing is something he'll likely continue to do as his minor-league rehab experience continues and he gets closer to returning to the Astros' lineup.

(h/t MLB.com)