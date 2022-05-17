Astros blast Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi with 5 homers in 2nd inning, fan reaps benefits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Astros had an offensive explosion against the Boston Red Sox and at least one fan sitting atop the Green Monster at Fenway Park was reaping the benefits.

Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi game into the contest with a 3.15 ERA in seven starts and allowing a league-leading nine home runs. He would add five more to his total.

In the second inning, Yordan Alvarez tied the game at 1-1 with a 360-foot home run on top of the Green Monster. The big flies didn’t stop there.

Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer, Jeremy Pena would be next, Michael Brantley would add a three-run home run and Yuli Gurriel would come back around to hit a two-run home run.

Eovaldi became the third pitcher in MLB history to allow five home runs in a single inning and the first Red Sox player to do so. Houston was the first team to hit five home runs in a single inning since the Washington Nationals did it in 2017.

On top of that, one fan caught two of the home run balls. He caught Pena’s homer and Gurriel’s dinger toward the end of the second. The first ball he caught on the bounce and the second he caught on the fly with his bare hands.

Houston would go on to win the game 13-4.