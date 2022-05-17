Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Astros
Published

Astros blast Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi with 5 homers in 2nd inning, fan reaps benefits

One fan on top of the Green Monster caught two of the five homers from Houston

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Astros had an offensive explosion against the Boston Red Sox and at least one fan sitting atop the Green Monster at Fenway Park was reaping the benefits.

Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi game into the contest with a 3.15 ERA in seven starts and allowing a league-leading nine home runs. He would add five more to his total.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi looks toward the outfield while holding a new baseball after a home run by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. Eovaldi gave up five home runs in the second inning. 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi looks toward the outfield while holding a new baseball after a home run by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. Eovaldi gave up five home runs in the second inning.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In the second inning, Yordan Alvarez tied the game at 1-1 with a 360-foot home run on top of the Green Monster. The big flies didn’t stop there.

Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer, Jeremy Pena would be next, Michael Brantley would add a three-run home run and Yuli Gurriel would come back around to hit a two-run home run.

METS' JACOB DEGROM STILL UNLIKELY TO PITCH BEFORE ALL-STAR BREAK DESPITE 'GOOD NEWS,' SPORTS DOCTOR SAYS

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, right, hands the ball to manager Alex Cora during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. Eovaldi allowed nine runs, six earned, in the second inning. 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, right, hands the ball to manager Alex Cora during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. Eovaldi allowed nine runs, six earned, in the second inning.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Eovaldi became the third pitcher in MLB history to allow five home runs in a single inning and the first Red Sox player to do so. Houston was the first team to hit five home runs in a single inning since the Washington Nationals did it in 2017.

On top of that, one fan caught two of the home run balls. He caught Pena’s homer and Gurriel’s dinger toward the end of the second. The first ball he caught on the bounce and the second he caught on the fly with his bare hands.

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley watches his two-run home run next to Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki  during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston.

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley watches his two-run home run next to Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki  during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston would go on to win the game 13-4.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.