Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Astros
Published

Astros’ Dusty Baker, Hector Neris suspended after bench-clearing brawl against Mariners

The brawl was sparked by Hector Neris throwing near the head of Eugenio Suarez

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Astros reliever Hector Neris and manager Dusty Baker have been handed suspensions by MLB following Monday night’s face-off between the Astros and Seattle Mariners that saw a bench-clearing brawl.

Both Astros have been fined an undisclosed amount of money. Baker has been assigned a one-game suspension while Neris was hit with four games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris, middle, protests his ejection with umpires Chris Guccione, left, and Jordan Baker, right, after Neris threw at the head of Seattle Mariners batter Eugenio Suarez during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris, middle, protests his ejection with umpires Chris Guccione, left, and Jordan Baker, right, after Neris threw at the head of Seattle Mariners batter Eugenio Suarez during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Houston Chronicle’s Danielle Lerner reported on Tuesday that MLB gave Neris the four-game suspension "for intentionally throwing at Eugenio Suarez of the Mariners in the area of the head while warnings were in place."

The suspension-triggering incident gradually escalated in the ninth inning. After Mariners infielder Ty France was hit with an errant pitch by Neris, both benches met in the middle for a heated discussion. Mariners manager Scott Servais and Astros staff member Omar Lopez were booted as a result.

Neris, amid warnings from the ump, threw a pitch behind the head of Suarez. Neris and Baker were then ejected from the game.

Seattle Mariners batter Eugenio Suarez ducks a pitch near his head from Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. Neris was ejected from the game for the pitch which happened on the next batter after Neris hit Seattle Mariners' Ty France, causing both dugouts to empty with ejections on both teams.

Seattle Mariners batter Eugenio Suarez ducks a pitch near his head from Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. Neris was ejected from the game for the pitch which happened on the next batter after Neris hit Seattle Mariners' Ty France, causing both dugouts to empty with ejections on both teams. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Baker’s suspension will be served Tuesday night as Seattle and Houston face off for game 2 of the three-game series.

"I don’t want to talk about it too much more because I’m already kind of pissed off," Baker said after Monday’s 7-4 loss.

Neris commented after being ejected from the contest: "[Chris Guccione] couldn’t say if it’s on purpose or not [the pitch to Suárez], but he said after a warning he had to do it." The reliever did not admit to intentionally throwing the wayward pitches.

Both dugouts empty and umpires try to keep order after Seattle Mariners batter Ty France was hit by a pitch from Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston.

Both dugouts empty and umpires try to keep order after Seattle Mariners batter Ty France was hit by a pitch from Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

"I don’t have a comment about that," Neris said on the potential deliberation. He appealed the suspension on Tuesday and will remain on the active roster as a result.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Astros bench coach Joe Espada will replace Baker for Tuesday’s matchup.