Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas director of athletics apologizes after staffer accused of throwing student reporter's phone

Arkansas will play Illinois in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday

Joe Morgan
Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yuracheck apologized Saturday to a student reporter who claimed he had his phone thrown to the ground after the Razorbacks' loss to Texas A&M in the SEC men’s basketball tournament. 

Following a 67-61 loss on Friday, an Arkansas staff member approached a student reporter who was recording Eric Musselman’s departure from the floor and was accused of grabbing and throwing the phone to the ground. 

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman coaches during an SEC Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 10, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman coaches during an SEC Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 10, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jack Weaver, a photojournalist and photo editor for the Kentucky Kernel, was filming the Arkansas head coach when a staffer appeared to grab his phone. 

"I have visited with Riley Hall, a member of our men’s basketball support staff, and others who personally observed an interaction between Mr. Hall and a reporter following our game Friday night at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament," Yuracheck said in a statement. 

"During our conversation, Mr. Hall expressed his regret that while leaving the floor his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking the reporter’s cell phone from his hand. While, based on our discussion, I do not believe there was malicious intent, I have addressed the issue with Mr. Hall and he agrees his actions were not appropriate or reflective of our program. On behalf our Mr. Hall and our program, I want to offer an apology to the reporter impacted by these actions."

The Arkansas Razorbacks logo on pair of shorts during the third place game of the Maui Jim Invitational college basketball Tournament against the San Diego State Aztecs at Lahaina Civic Arena on Nov. 23, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii.  

The Arkansas Razorbacks logo on pair of shorts during the third place game of the Maui Jim Invitational college basketball Tournament against the San Diego State Aztecs at Lahaina Civic Arena on Nov. 23, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii.   (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

After the video went viral Friday night, the Kentucky Kernel, the student-run newspaper for the University of Kentucky, put out a statement condemning the actions of the Arkansas staff member. 

"The Kentucky Kernel is appalled by the actions of the Arkansas mens basketball program," the paper said on Twitter. "[Jack Weaver] always embodies professionalism on the job and no journalist, especially a student journalist, should be subjected to violence for simply doing their job."

Arkansas was selected as an eight seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr., #3, reacts to a call during an SEC Mens Basketball Tournament game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 10, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr., #3, reacts to a call during an SEC Mens Basketball Tournament game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 10, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Razorbacks will play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday in the first round of March Madness. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.